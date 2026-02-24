Black Family Health & Wellness Expo to be held in Chandler this weekend

CHANDLER, AZ — It's a Black history celebration of health!

Saturday, February 28, will be dedicated to empowering Black families to thrive in health and wellness. That’s the goal of the Arizona Black Family Health and Wellness Expo.

The event hosted by the World Harvest Ministries in Chandler helps to bridge the healthcare gap by connecting the community with valuable resources to sustain a healthy and productive lifestyle.

Event coordinator, Dr. Raquel Bowie, decided to create this event because of her own personal healthcare struggles and experiences.

The expo will be free to attend, and patrons will connect with health professionals, wellness practitioners, and community leaders to provide free health screenings, interactive workshops, fitness activities, and culturally relevant information.

ABC15’s Christel Bell sat down with Dr. Bowie, the event organizer, to hear why she wanted to provide this valuable health connection to Arizona Black families. Check it out in the video player above.

Activities at the expo Saturday include a three-on-three basketball tournament, a pickleball tournament, a yoga clinic, children's activities, a hair and skin care clinic, and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grove Church, 2777 S Gilbert Road in Chandler.

For more details, visit the expo's website.