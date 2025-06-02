AM Roundup: Widespread rain continues, 6 hurt in Colorado attack, woman found dead in Phoenix

After storms moved into the Valley over the weekend, we're seeing more stormy weather as we kick off the new work week!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Widespread rain drenches the Valley with more storms possible

It's a wet and stormy start to the morning as heavy rain moves through parts of the Valley. The showers will gradually taper off later this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon with highs reaching the mid-90s.

As temperatures in Phoenix will soon reach 110+ degrees daily, organizations across the Valley are ramping up efforts to provide relief for the homeless.

Every Sunday morning, hundreds of people line up at The Bridge to receive water and a warm meal.

For Robert Castle, who has been experiencing homelessness for 11 months, these services provide consistent support.

"I've been homeless for 11 months now, just trying to get back on my feet. They have a good word, they're encouraging people, and they feed that hunger," Castle said.

Volunteer Kat Pollard says as the calendar turns to June, demand only seems to be increasing.

Phoenix organizations prepare to offer heat relief for the homeless ahead of summer heat

Phoenix police are looking for anyone with information after a woman was found dead in a residential alleyway on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. near 27th and Glendale avenues.

"The body of a woman was found on the ground with possible signs of injury," said police.

Officials say they are awaiting results from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

In the eastern part of the city, the First Chinese Baptist Church of Phoenix has served as a central hub for Asian immigrants in the Valley for decades.

These days, both the young and older pack the English service, a living showcase of the generations that have sat in these pews, and sometimes, found solace here.

“When I was a little kid — like 1st and 2nd Grade — I always, I don’t want to say hated, but despised the fact that I was Chinese. I wished I looked like all the other kids in school, but I didn’t. And of course, you got teased a great deal,” said Roxanne Song Ong, the church’s nursery director.

Song Ong has never known life without this place. Born into the church’s “cradle roll,” she learned how to assimilate into American culture as a Chinese kid growing up in Phoenix.

“We had a special affinity with our church friends because they, by and large, are all Chinese. And so they had the cultural aspect in common with each of us,” said Song Ong. “So they ate the same food we did, they understood our broken Chinese English the same way we did.”

“It’s obvious with eastern cultures that it is more communal, and so that collectivistic mindset, it does strengthen the bonds, especially at like an Asian church,” said Senior Pastor Dillon Le.

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a “targeted terror attack” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department began receiving calls just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a man with a weapon setting people on fire outside the county courthouse.

Officers responded quickly and found several individuals with burn injuries. The six victims range in age from 67 to 88. Two were airlifted to a Denver hospital with severe injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“This act is unacceptable,” Redfearn said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Police said the victims were participating in a regularly scheduled peaceful demonstration. According to the FBI, witnesses reported hearing Soliman shout “Free Palestine” during the attack.