MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Widespread rain drenches the Valley with more storms possible

PHOENIX — It’s an ABC15 Weather Action Day as widespread Valley rain creates hazardous conditions for the morning commute.

Some areas in the West Valley picked up more than an inch of rain overnight. A slow-moving low-pressure system is driving this wet and unseasonably cool start to June, drawing in deep moisture to fuel rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall.

As of early this morning, Doppler radar showed more bands of rain moving across the Phoenix metro, resulting in ponding on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for areas around the Boulder View and Wildcat burn scars in Maricopa County, including parts of Scottsdale. Heavy rain from thunderstorms has already dropped up to 1.25 inches, with more on the way.

Flash flooding is either already happening or will begin soon. Because the land in burn scar areas can’t absorb water well, dangerous flooding, debris flows, and mudslides are likely. This is a life-threatening situation! Avoid flooded areas and stay away from recently burned hillsides.

While the most widespread rain will shift north and east later today, the pattern stays active through the middle of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley. Tuesday could bring downpours , and while most rain will be beneficial, isolated runoff issues are possible in areas like washes, creeks, and slot canyons.

Another upper-level low is expected to move through the region Wednesday, with storm chances favoring areas along and north of I-40. These storms are not expected to be severe, but localized flooding remains a concern.

Today will be the coolest day of the week, with highs running 10 to 15 degrees below average. Temperatures will slowly climb back to near-normal through midweek, with a more noticeable warm-up arriving by the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest, pushing highs into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Moderate HeatRisk returns for the weekend, so take precautions if you plan to be outside.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.11" (-1.81" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

