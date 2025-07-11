AM Roundup: White Sage fire, power outages impact community amid heat, Flagstaff murder victim remembered

Good Friday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hot and dry weather through this weekend

The peak may have passed, but the heat is far from over. Highs through the weekend in the Valley will flirt with 110º, and overnight lows won't offer much relief, staying in the upper 80s.

Evacuations have been ordered for the area north of Jacob Lake, in northern Arizona, due to the White Sage Fire.

The White Sage Fire is currently at 1,000 acres and 0% containment.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" evacuation order on July 10 for all areas in the Jacob Lake area due to the rapid growth of the fire.

The order includes all areas north of Jacob Lake and south to Forest Service Road 212.

All visitors at the Grand Canyon's North Rim are also being ordered to evacuate the area.

It’s been one year since a murder case rocked the Flagstaff community. Kelly Paduchowski was first reported missing by her husband, Daniel Paduchowski, prompting a days-long search. But it was Daniel who was ultimately arrested and pleaded guilty to her death.

For the first time, Kelly's family sat down with ABC15 just days after honoring the 45-year-old mom of two.

"To me, she was kind of my whole world," said Kelly's twin sister, Lindsey McFall.

Lindsey said she has decades of special memories with her twin sister, describing her as "genuine" and "funny."

Flagstaff mom remembered by family one year after her murder

A man has been charged after his toddler found a gun and shot itself Wednesday in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Phoenix police confirm that a toddler suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The child’s age has not been released, and their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Police believe the father, 27-year-old Oscar Guerra, left the gun out and accessible to the toddler prior to the shooting.

ABC15 is following up on frequent power outages in extreme heat, impacting thousands of customers who rely on a federal utility provider.

Customers of the San Carlos Irrigation Project (SCIP), run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, say they’ve been dealing with power outages and an aging grid for years.

“We want to love where we live and we can’t because of the power outages,” Pinal County resident Sarah Serpa said. “Because of the power outages, we really want to leave.”

Serpa said back-to-back outages in extreme heat over the weekend led to milk spoiling for her grandbabies, even with the fridge closed.

'Is it going to take somebody dying?' Community hit with frequent power outages in extreme heat