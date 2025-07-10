Child shot at home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway in Phoenix after a toddler was shot at a home late Wednesday night.

Officers were first called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Phoenix police confirm that a toddler was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The young child’s age has not been released, and their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

ABC15 crews at the scene overnight saw one person who appeared to be detained in a police vehicle, but it's unclear if that person has been arrested.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led to the shooting, but police say the injuries are currently considered to be accidental.

Police say charges may be filed after the initial investigation is complete.