MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry weather through this weekend

PHOENIX — The worst of the heat may be behind us, but Arizona is still running hot through the weekend!

Extreme Heat Warnings continue for areas below 4,000 feet in the Grand Canyon through Sunday, and heat risk levels will stay in the moderate to major categories across central and southern Arizona through the weekend.

That means the risk of heat-related illness remains high, especially without proper hydration or access to air conditioning.

Temperatures will ease slightly into the weekend but are still expected to hover near 110° through early next week.

In the Valley, conditions will stay hot and dry for now. However, there’s still a slight daily chance of monsoon storms along the Mogollon Rim and across Arizona’s high country.

By midweek next week, monsoon moisture begins to creep back into the Valley, bringing back a slight chance for isolated storms starting Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.52" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.07" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

