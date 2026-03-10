AM Roundup: Tempe Tavern investigation, weather changes, Iran war latest, church trying to restore organ

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Enjoy today's weather — it's going to get hot by the end of the week!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Lingering morning showers, then drying out

Lingering showers continue this morning across central and southern Arizona.

Rainfall totals will be light, but temperatures stay locked in the upper 70s across the Valley with afternoon breezes picking up.

President Donald Trump said Monday he believed the war against Iran was nearly complete, though he did not provide a specific date for a potential end to the conflict.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, he said the U.S. was "achieving major strides toward achieving our military objective," calling it "pretty well complete."

The U.S. was continuing to target Iranian missile and drone manufacturing, the president said, but had left important targets intact for the moment, such as electricity production.

"We could take them all out in one day," if necessary, the president said.

"If we did not hit them, they were going to take over the Middle East."

Vahid Salemi/AP A burned oil tanker truck sits near an oil storage facility struck by a U.S.-Israeli attack late Saturday as a thick plume of smoke rises in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

A state investigator is recommending the permanent revocation of Tempe Tavern's liquor license, citing 11 categories of violations and calling the bar a "danger to the community."

ABC15 obtained the investigation report from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, specifically covering the second raid — conducted in November 2025 — targeting underage drinking at the Tempe bar.

The DLLC has described both raids, in April and November 2025, as among the largest enforcement actions in the agency's history.

The November report was released to ABC15 exactly two weeks after Tempe Tavern filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Tempe and others, including the DLLC director, alleging selective enforcement and constitutional violations.

Tempe voters head to polls to fill 3 city council seats

Seven candidates, including three incumbents, are competing for three Tempe City Council seats as the city grapples with budget concerns, discussions about affordability and the future of the city.

Tempe voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will decide who will fill three City Council seats, half of the available council seats.

This comes as the city is facing more than $20 million in revenue loss because of a law that went into effect banning local taxes for residential rentals.

The race is technically nonpartisan, but candidates are bringing a range of personal political views and backgrounds.

Inside a Phoenix sanctuary sits an instrument that once filled the room with thousands of voices, but today, some of them have gone quiet. Now the congregation at Faith Lutheran Church is launching a major effort to bring its historic M. P. Möller Pipe Organ back to full life.

The more-than-3,000-pipe instrument, originally built in 1962 and installed at the church in 2005, needs a $150,000 restoration after decades of wear and Arizona’s harsh climate.

To kick off the campaign, the church hosted a special concert featuring three former music directors returning to the bench to play the organ they once led worship with.

The free performance brought together longtime members and music lovers in hopes of raising awareness and support for the restoration.

