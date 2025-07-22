AM Roundup: Storm chances, Sec. of State cyberattack, first West Nile death, Mesa sports venue opening

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances on Tuesday morning

Morning clouds and scattered storms are possible this morning, holding temperatures below average for this time of year. We're expecting a high of just 100º in Phoenix, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 80s.

Arizona’s secretary of state says last month’s hack of the state’s candidate portal should be a “wakeup call” for more cybersecurity funding for his office.

Hackers in Iran broke into the candidate portal on June 23, just two days after the U.S. launched strikes in Iran, the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed.

“The cyberattack, I would say, is a result of what we've been talking about for several years, and Arizonans should be a little bit concerned,” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told ABC15.

The hackers replaced candidate photos on past election results pages with a red-and-black image of the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The image included the words, “#Khomeini’s followers woke up. Our erosive revenge has begun.”

The city of Phoenix said Monday that an airline catering company has made “measurable improvements” in the AC performance in their trucks, but there are still some trucks that do not have adequately functioning AC.

In a letter to LSG Sky Chefs, Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said testing on July 16 by certified technicians found that “LSG Sky Chefs continues to operate some trucks that do not maintain adequate functioning air conditioning” as required by the city’s heat ordinance.

Maricopa County health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus death of the season.

The victim is said to be an "older adult with underlying health conditions," health officials say.

Seventeen human cases of West Nile, which is typically spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, have been confirmed this year in Maricopa County.

Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, will open a brand-new location this month.

The Mesa location, located inside Mesa Riverview, will be the company's first in Arizona and second in the U.S.

Michael Anthony via Taroko Sports Taroko Sports play area.