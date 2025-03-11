AM Roundup: Storm chances return, new heat death data, concerns of ICE possibly using ankle monitors

PHOENIX — Another cooldown is ahead with more scattered showers possible today through Thursday across the Valley!

We're staying on top of the latest weather updates and news from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, March 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day!

Arizona is in for an active weather pattern as two storms move in, bringing strong winds, rain, and high-elevation snow.

The first storm arrives this evening, with rain chances picking up in the Valley after sunset.

Before then, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Denzel:

Kidcaster Denzel gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Southwest Elementary School

A Venezuelan national, who crossed the border legally with parole status through the CBP One app in 2023 and is awaiting an asylum case to play out in the courts, was approached at her home last week by people believed to be ICE contractors trying to put an ankle monitor on her.

The CBP One app is a mobile application from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

ABC15 obtained audio of the incident, which was sent to us from the woman from Venezuela who was being asked to put on the monitor. We are not identifying her due to safety concerns for her family.

Reports of contractors working with ICE to use ankle monitors

Heat-related deaths dropped in Maricopa County in 2024 compared to 2023 as cities across the county work to increase heat relief efforts.

A report released Monday shows Maricopa County had 602 heat-related deaths in 2024, compared to 645 in 2023. Eight additional deaths from 2024 are still under investigation.

Maricopa County heat-related deaths drop in 2024 for the first time in a decade

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) has released the proposed draft handbook for Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) families for the coming year with a few changes that are upsetting some parents.

ADE officials say changes are to keep the program accountable and clarify what’s allowed for ESA holders.

Stacey Brown says the ESAs have been helpful for her family. Before receiving universal ESA funds, Brown used her family’s money to pay for her children’s homeschooling. With her husband a public school teacher and her substituting once in a while, she says the universal program has been beneficial for her family in buying new materials for her kids.

New ESA draft handbook proposes spending caps on certain items

A class action lawsuit has been filed and multiple Arizona agencies are investigating reports of animal cruelty and neglect at Arizona dairy farms that supply products nationwide.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the Animal Recovery Mission contacted them in February regarding allegations of abuse at two dairy farms.