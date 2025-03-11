MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms bringing more rain and snow to Arizona this week!

PHOENIX — A pair of powerful storms will move through Arizona this week, bringing strong winds, rain, and snow.

Tuesday and Thursday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days due to potential travel disruptions, event impacts, and hazardous outdoor conditions.

The first system arrives tonight, with rain expected in the Valley between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some areas could pick up a quarter to a half inch of rain.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will range from 5,500 to 6,000 feet. Flagstaff could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this evening through midday Wednesday for elevations above 6,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim. These areas could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

A few lingering showers may persist across parts of the state on Wednesday before the next, stronger system arrives.

The next storm moves in Thursday, bringing another round of rain and snow. Early estimates suggest up to a quarter inch of rain could fall in parts of the Valley by Thursday afternoon and evening.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet by midnight, allowing for accumulating snow in the mountains north and east of the Valley.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for elevations above 6,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau. These areas could receive 5 to 13 inches of snow, with wind gusts over 50 mph.

Flagstaff could pick up an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow between Thursday and Friday. However, these numbers are subject to change, so stay tuned for updates.

Another fast-moving storm could clip northern Arizona on Saturday, keeping rain and snow chances alive. We’ll continue to monitor this system and provide updates as we get closer.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest on these back-to-back storms.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.42" (-1.68" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

