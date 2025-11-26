AM Roundup: Senator Gallego addresses recent text message leak, homeless man finds hope and healing

Happy Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, November 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm Thanksgiving week in the Valley!

The holiday warm-up rolls on as high pressure holds strong.

Valley highs hit the mid 70s today under sunny skies.

Thanksgiving turns partly cloudy, but temperatures stay right in the mid 70s.

ABC15 is hearing from the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department for the first time following a major security breach at a Valley elementary school, involving a level two sex offender.

The suspect, Abel Gblah, is now accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl while at Orangewood Elementary last week. The probation department said there will be a "thorough review," as state lawmakers demand change and even terminations.

Abel Gblah's criminal history

Abel Gblah's court records say he is legally residing in the United States as a permanent resident. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told ABC15, he is a "native and citizen of Liberia."

The 25-year-old was first sentenced to probation in a federal case. He was originally accused of being involved in the transportation of illegal aliens.

Gblah took a plea agreement, involving a lesser charge, but was still on probation in 2021 when he was arrested in Maricopa County.

In the county case, he was accused of raping a 16-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy. Gblah, again, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to lifetime probation.

Records show the victim, a minor, and their guardian objected to the agreement.

Court documents show years of alleged violations involving his probation. Those accusations include violating an order of protection, using a smartphone, and even being arrested in Florida.

ABC15 read through multiple petitions to revoke probation, the most recent in September of this year.

Probation to conduct 'thorough review', after sex offender allegedly assaults elementary student

An everyday moment of getting into a patrol car represents a milestone years in the making for Glendale Police Lieutenant Wade Kamman, who has returned to full-time duty after overcoming serious mental health challenges and life-threatening medical conditions.

"It feels amazing," Kamman said. "It's like I've gotten a new lease on life."

Kamman's journey began more than two years ago when the trauma of serious child abuse cases took a significant mental and physical toll on him.

"I was dealing with PTSD and depression," Kamman said.

His life changed forever during a motorcycle training exercise while preparing to join the traffic unit.

"It sling-shotted me off of the high side, which is the right side of the bike," Kamman said.

Dr. Anup Shah, an orthopedic surgeon at Banner University Medical Center, treated Kamman's initial injuries.

Glendale PD lieutenant shares story overcoming serious crash, health issues and PTSD

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego spoke with ABC15, responding to a recent leak of his text messages in which he criticized the Democratic Party.

In the exchange on Tuesday, Gallego said he was "heartbroken" that a friend of 20 years leaked private communications.

The text messages, obtained by conservative outlet Human Events, show Gallego venting about Democrats in blunt terms. In the messages, he called Democrats the "not fun party" and criticized them for "always telling and correcting people."

"We used to be the party of sex, drugs, and rock and roll," Gallego wrote in one message.

Hear Senator Gallego's full remarks on the leaked messages in the player below.

Senator Ruben Gallego addresses recent leak of his text messages

A Phoenix man experiencing homelessness discovered a lifeline when he was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer earlier this year, finding not just medical care but a path to sobriety and self-worth at Circle the City's Medical Respite Center.

Todd B., who asked that his last name not be used, had been living on the streets for decades when he received the devastating health news in January. The cancer diagnosis came after he had already battled colon cancer, adding another layer of challenge to his already difficult circumstances.

"Drugs, alcohol, I couldn't pay rent," Todd said, explaining what initially led him to homelessness. "Even if I had the money to pay for rent, I probably would have went and bought something else."

Now receiving care at Circle the City's Medical Respite Center, Todd has access to meals, shelter, medical treatment, substance use intervention and behavioral health services. He credits the program with saving his life.

"I got emotions when I got sobriety, and that's one of the biggest gifts that was given to me is being able to feel," Todd said. "Coming in and accepting help from people was hard, and the fact that I had a hard time trusting people."

Walking through the facility brings back memories of his journey. Todd acknowledges he still has flashbacks to when his struggles began, but now he's on a different path.

Homeless man finds hope and healing at Circle the City Medical Respite Center