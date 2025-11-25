WATCH: Senator Ruben Gallego addresses recent leak of his text messages

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego spoke with ABC15, responding to a recent leak of his text messages in which he criticized the Democratic Party.

In the exchange on Tuesday, Gallego said he was "heartbroken" that a friend of 20 years leaked private communications.

The text messages, obtained by conservative outlet Human Events, show Gallego venting about Democrats in blunt terms. In the messages, he called Democrats the "not fun party" and criticized them for "always telling and correcting people."

"We used to be the party of sex, drugs, and rock and roll," Gallego wrote in one message.

The senator also made disparaging comments about the appearance of democrats, writing, "Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women."

Gallego said the leaked messages came from someone he served with and had known for two decades. He maintained that the texts simply reflect his previous public statements about changes needed within the Democratic Party.

"I don't think the Democratic Party is as inclusive as it should be. That's what I'm trying to point out. We should be a party that takes everybody in... our tent is getting too small and we need to actually expand the tent to more people," Gallego said.

