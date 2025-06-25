AM Roundup: Road rage incident on camera, fiery Tolleson Union meeting, deadly Glendale hit-and-run

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are on the uptick — stay hydrated and take measures to keep your pets, neighbors and family safe!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 25; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From the ABC15 Weather Team - Warming trend

Temperatures will be gradually climbing throughout the week, but we won't top 110 again until this weekend.

As our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry, make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

See Kidcaster Dexter's Wednesday forecast:

Kidcaster Dexter gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Palomino Intermediate School

Some community members are calling for the resignation of the entire Tolleson Union High School Governing Board. The frustration comes after a lease-back agreement with another Valley school district and a sexual harassment claim involving the now-former Board President.

Tuesday’s meeting was fiery, with governing board members at times raising their voices. This was met by people in the audience doing the same.

“We need a turnover of the entire board,” said long-time community member Olga Aros.

Aros and others were part of a group that came to the meeting holding signs calling for resignations.

Some brought up communication with the community and the wording on the agenda about a budget proposal. Some believed the vote was for the final adoption.

Suzie Moreno called the board “dysfunctional” and brought up their spending on land and a lease-back agreement with the struggling Issac School District.

Watch the full report in the player below:

Community members voice concern at fiery Tolleson Union meeting

A 47-year-old man faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101. Per court paperwork, the April 27 confrontation was captured by the victim's Tesla camera.

The Tesla driver, who ABC15 is not identifying, said his 3-year-old child was in the car during the frightening encounter.

"I really didn't know what I did to initially set him off, I really didn't," the Tesla driver said.

Video footage shows the truck speeding ahead to confront the Tesla at a stoplight, where the two drivers exchanged words before the situation escalated dramatically.

"He pulls a gun, says something about how he hates f-word Tesla owners,” the Tesla driver said. “He racks the gun, so pulls it back and points it at me.”

Scottsdale detectives didn't arrest the truck driver until this month, according to court paperwork.

Watch the full report in the player below:

Armed road rage incident caught on Tesla camera

Glendale police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 21-year-old woman.

At 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Bell Road for an injured person.

While on the scene, officers learned a woman was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital where she died. She has been identified as 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzales.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness, 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has announced the dates for its 2025 Training Camp.

The first public practice will be on Thursday, July 24, at State Farm Stadium.