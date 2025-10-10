AM Roundup: Rescue crews readying for rain, Mercury prepare for Game 4 without Sabally

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! Make sure you have your umbrella and good wiper blades — the chances for rain are only going up as we get closer to the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, October 10; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day

Flood watches will be in place today across the Valley as Priscilla's remnants push through. Rain chances are 50% today and rise to 60% tonight. Expect highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Noah:

Kidcaster Noah gives your Friday morning forecast from Sheely Farms Elementary School

The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are expected to bring heavy rain to much of Arizona, including the Valley, over the next few days.

Parts of the state are still recovering from the aftermath of recent flooding.

In Maricopa County, some washes and reservoirs have collected inches of rain, which could lead to more flooding with this upcoming rain.

Special operations crews with Phoenix and Scottsdale's fire departments are preparing for swiftwater rescues.

Swiftwater rescue crews prepare for potential emergencies ahead of upcoming heavy rain

The Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally has been ruled out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals due to injury.

On Thursday, the organization announced Sabally was diagnosed with a concussion after being injured during Game 3 on Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Sabally had 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She left the game with 4:26 remaining in the fourth quarter after getting tangled with Aces guard Jackie Young and then falling into Kierstan Bell, hitting her head on the side of Bell's leg.

Sabally stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the court.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot Thursday in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect info has been released at this point.

The Sun Lakes community rallied together after a terrible disaster impacted one of their own.

Seventy-seven-year-old Victoria Day finally paid off her dream home last October, but a fire took it all away.

Her 350 neighbors decided to kindly assist her by providing food, clothing, prayers, and more.

Sun Lakes community rallies behind neighbor who lost her home in a fire