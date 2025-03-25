AM Roundup: Record highs, tribe requests tighter group home regulations, I-40 crash fatalities

We broke a heat record yesterday...are we going to do it again today?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 25, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Arizona heats up as record-breaking temperatures loom

Arizona is heating up quickly today as temperatures climb toward record levels! Phoenix could reach 100º this afternoon, which would make it the earliest triple-digit day on record.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe requested that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, and Governor Katie Hobbs “tighten regulations for state-licensed residential group homes” following the death of 14-year-old Emily Pike, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

The resolution also encouraged the Arizona Legislature to pass House Bill 2281, a bill that aims to create an AMBER Alert-style system for missing Indigenous people.

In a resolution sent to the governor and attorney general on Friday, members of the San Carlos Apache’s Tribal Council outlined requests for a larger investigation into the group home Pike ran away from, noting, “The Mesa Police Department reports that about 30 children have run away from Sacred Journey over the past three years.”

San Carlos Apache Tribe requests tighter group home regulations after teen death

Authorities are working to identify additional human remains in the wreckage involving several vehicles along Interstate 40 on March 13.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced one of the vehicles involved in the crash near Williams was a BMW SUV and that additional human remains were discovered.

During recent winter weather storms, DPS reported multiple vehicle collisions across Arizona's high country.

For Erica Monaghan, a simple drive through Prescott turned into an emotional journey. Passing by her late father’s former home, she spotted something that brought back important memories.

Erica's father had bought the home years before he lost his battle with cancer at age 59 and outside was a porch swing where they spent countless hours talking and laughing as a family.

Hoping to bring a piece of her past home, she left a note for the new owners, asking if they’d consider selling it.

ABC15's Cameron Polom sat down with Erica and spoke with Jacob, the new homeowner, to relive this heartwarming exchange.

Prescott man gifts Valley family a priceless piece of his home

One day after The Atlantic reported that a reporter was accidentally included in a group text that contained attack plans on Yemen, several Trump administration members are slated to go before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday well before The Atlantic's report was published and was intended to be a discussion on "worldwide threats." However, it is expected that several attendees could be pressed on how secure U.S. intelligence is in the wake of the group text.