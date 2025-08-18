AM Roundup: Rebekah Baptise funeral today, search for missing kayaker at Saguaro Lake

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It was nice getting a break from the extreme heat this weekend, but it will be back later this week.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up again!

Temperatures are heating up again as we kick off the week! Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high near 108º and some breezes by the afternoon. Tonight, overnight lows drop into the mid-80s.

The family of Rebekah Baptiste has announced a funeral for the 10-year-old who died after being found with “severe injuries” last month.

Her family tells ABC15 that services will be held at a church in Surprise, and they are opening it to the public for those who want to pay their respects.

The 10-year-old was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later.

Richard Baptiste and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, have been charged with murder and child abuse in her death.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 65-year-old Richard Powers, who went missing while kayaking at Saguaro Lake early Sunday morning.

Deputies say Powers was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on the water.

His kayak and personal belongings have since been found, but he has not been located.

The Colorado River winds into Yuma, bringing water for the farms that provide the U.S. with its vegetables in the winter. But with Lake Mead at just 31% capacity and new water cuts announced, farmers are facing challenges to maintain this essential food source.

To grow crops, it doesn't just take a lot of water. It takes the perfect combination of sun, water, and soil that makes Yuma, Arizona essential to the food security of the entire U.S.

A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot during an altercation with his brother near Litchfield Park on Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the home near El Mirage and Camelback roads for a reported injured person.

When deputies got to the scene, they learned that two brothers had gotten into a fight, and one of the brothers had possibly been shot.

That man was taken to the hospital. He's reportedly in critical condition.