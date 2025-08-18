MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat returns this week to Arizona!

PHOENIX — Extreme heat returns this week!

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over Arizona, driving afternoon highs well above normal and into near-record territory.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet. An Extreme Heat Watch is also in place for central, southern, and western Arizona Wednesday through Friday.

That means Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days, as this dangerous heat can be life-threatening.

Be sure to plan ahead! Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., bring pets inside, and remember that many hiking trails will be closed.

Widespread moderate to major heat risks are expected this week, putting most people at risk for heat-related illnesses. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Monsoon storms will mainly impact northern and eastern Arizona early in the week, with the Valley’s best storm chances arriving later, especially Friday through Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.77" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.26" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

