AM Roundup: Pope Francis dies, Daybell closing arguments, Lake Pleasant death

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 21, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Calm week of sunshine ahead, but weather changes could bring breezes this weekend

A steady weather pattern is keeping Arizona warm and dry, not just today, but for the entire week.

Daytime highs will consistently climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Valley today, with lows in the mid 60s.

A jury is expected to return Monday for closing arguments in the trial of Lori Daybell after she told the judge she does not intend to present any evidence in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho. In 2023, she was convicted of murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Her husband, Chad Daybell, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to death.

In Arizona, Daybell is acting as her own attorney, where, in addition to the conspiracy charge in Charles’ death, she’s accused of conspiring in an attempt to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The two cases will be tried separately, with the case regarding Charles’ death going to trial first.

Daybell married Vallow on Feb. 24, 2006, in Las Vegas. In 2013, the couple adopted JJ from Charles’ sister and her husband, Kay and Larry Woodcock, who were JJ’s grandparents.

In 2016, the couple moved to Arizona, where they settled down with Tylee and JJ. Three years later, Charles filed for divorce, indicating he was concerned about her mental health, according to East Idaho News.

A 43-year-old man has died after a "personal watercraft" overturned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two passengers were on the watercraft.

According to officials, a passing boat noticed the occupants struggling and attempted to assist.

The man was pulled from the water and CPR was initiated. Deputies later took over compressions, but the man was later pronounced deceased.

Phoenix police say a teenage boy has died and two others were taken to a hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just after 3 p.m., near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to police, the man driving the vehicle lost control and struck a nearby pole.

When officers arrived, they found three people with serious injuries.

A teen boy was taken to a hospital along with a man and a woman in critical condition. Officials say the teen died from his injuries.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

The Death of Pope Francis