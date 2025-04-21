MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Calm week of sunshine ahead, but weather changes could bring breezes this weekend

PHOENIX — A steady weather pattern is keeping Arizona warm and dry not just today, but throughout the rest of the week. Daytime highs will consistently climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Valley, running just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

While a few passing high clouds may drift through this afternoon, they won’t bring any changes to our quiet weather setup.

This pattern of warm, dry, and mostly sunny days will hold strong through at least Friday, with very little temperature change expected. It’s a stable stretch of weather typical for late April, making for ideal conditions if you have outdoor plans this week.

Changes may be on the horizon, however, as we head into the weekend. Forecast models continue to hint at a shift in the pattern beginning late Friday into Saturday, as a cooler system drops in from the west.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding how strong or deep this system will be, which means our weekend temperatures could go in a few different directions.

If the system digs in deeper, we could see a noticeable cool-down along with breezier afternoons and evenings, especially on Saturday and Sunday. However, if it’s a weaker system, the warm and dry weather may linger a bit longer.

Stay tuned as we track the changes of this system through the week and fine-tune the weekend forecast.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.75" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

