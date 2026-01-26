AM Roundup: Phoenix protests of latest deadly ICE shooting, six hospitalized after Mesa apartment fire

PHOENIX — Happy Monday, enjoy the seasonal temperatures this afternoon, because a warmup is coming!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, January 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up to end the month!

It’s a chilly start to Monday, but temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s this afternoon, right around normal for late January.

Tomorrow and the rest of the week, highs return to the 70s.

A large group of people gathered in downtown Phoenix at the ICE Phoenix Field Office near Central Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday evening.

Protests have ramped up across the nation following a second shooting in Minneapolis, where a federal agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man.

ABC15 recently sat down with the Phoenix Police Department to address the community's concerns about the presence of outside federal agencies, such as ICE.

ABC15 crews saw more than 200 people gathered as of 7 p.m.

Phoenix police officers blocked off Central Avenue as the group marched in the area.

Large groups gather at Phoenix ICE field office to protest latest Minneapolis shooting

Six people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an eight-unit apartment building near Dobson and Baseline roads.

Mesa Fire says the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters and Mesa police arrived, they found two adults and four children ranging from six months to a 13-year-old all suffered serious burns.

All six were taken to a local burn center, according to Mesa fire officials.

Officials say one of the children was first taken to Banner Desert Medical Center before being airlifted to a burn center for specialized care.

Mesa family injured after apartment complex fire

The case of 14-year-old Emily Pike's murder still remains a mystery one year after her disappearance.

The teen was found dead in the Globe area in February 2025.

Dozens of mourners gathered at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road Sunday evening to remember the name that has united so many of them.

“It’s very heavy. It was heavy for me to come here today to know that it’s been a year and that this case is still unsolved," said Kristopher Dosela, a relative of Emily Pike.

Pike, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, went missing from her Mesa group home around this time in January last year. She was found dead on Feb. 14 off US 60 northeast of Globe.

One year later, 14-year-old Emily Pike's case still unsolved

A massive winter storm dumped sleet, freezing rain, and snow across much of the U.S. on Sunday, bringing subzero temperatures and paralyzing air and road traffic. Tree branches and power lines snapped under the weight of ice, and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the Southeast were left without electricity.

The ice and snowfall were expected to continue into Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures, which could cause “dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts” to linger for several days, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow was forecast from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while “catastrophic ice accumulation” threatened from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

“It is a unique storm in the sense that it is so widespread,” weather service meteorologist Allison Santorelli said in a phone interview. “It was affecting areas all the way from New Mexico, Texas, all the way into New England, so we’re talking like a 2,000-mile spread.”