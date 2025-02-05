AM Roundup: New video of Chicago officer arrested in Tempe, USPS halts packages from China

PHOENIX — Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - No record heat, but staying warm in the Valley

Arizona finally catches a break from record heat, but warm temperatures aren't going away! Expect highs near 80º today with overnight lows in the 50s.

New video shows Tempe Police Department officers placing a Chicago police officer in handcuffs for allegedly squealing his tires for “1-2 seconds.”

The body camera video shared with ABC15 shows Woods at a red light. But there is no audio for the first 30 seconds, as there is a delay in the camera’s audio recording starting.

Pastor Andre Miller, Vice President of the NAACP of Arizona, sat with ABC15's Nicole Grigg and says he questions the arrest and wants answers about the misdemeanor traffic stop.

The United States Postal Service announced that it will temporarily stop accepting packages from China or Hong Kong effective Tuesday evening.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump and China are locked in a battle over trade.

For the fifth night in a row, immigration rights protesters took to Valley streets.

Hundreds of people gathered to march through the streets of Glendale near Westgate Tuesday night.

Weeks after the Isaac Elementary School District was declared financially insolvent, there’s hope all district schools can remain open for the rest of the year.

“The crisis of Isaac being closed is over,” said attorney Ryan W. Anderson, who serves as the general counsel for the state-appointed receiver for the district. The receiver, picked by the Arizona State Board of Education last month, now controls financing and operations for the troubled district.