AM Roundup: New lawsuit against Phoenix PD, investigators return to Guthrie home

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Near-record heat returns today, and it will last through the weekend! May it be warm enough for that first dip in the pool of 2026?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, February 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record-tying temperatures possible

The first 90-degree day of the year could arrive in the Valley as early as today...more than a month ahead of average. If we reach 91°, it will tie the record for this date, set back in 1986.

When Israel Devoe was first pulled over by a group of Phoenix police officers, he didn’t know he would end up caught in a violent version of a childhood game.

But that’s what happened, according to his defense attorney.

“Simon says, the kids' game… You lose by making simple mistakes, not on purpose, but by getting so caught up in the flow of directions that you miss something small,” a Maricopa County public defender told a jury during trial. “And that’s exactly what happened to my client.”

During a Nov. 3, 2024, traffic stop for alleged speeding, an officer gave Devoe a string of rapid-fire commands without giving him a chance to comply, according to body camera footage reviewed by ABC15.

Unsure of what to do, the video shows Devoe raise both hands into the air, causing a trio of officers to then take him down to the ground, where officers delivered a series of punches, knees, and elbows to his head and body.

Following the violent arrest, Devoe was charged with four felonies, including aggravated assault on officers and resisting arrest.

Phoenix man to file lawsuit after dangerous game of ‘Simon Says’ with police

There was a new surge of investigators at Nancy Guthrie’s house on Wednesday as the search for her and her kidnappers reached day 25.

As the Nancy Guthrie case has unfolded, honestly, we have to concede, it hasn’t really unfolded very much in the past few days, at least in terms of substantial information about where she might be and who might have taken her. When you get in that situation, the media ends up getting hypersensitive to any new developments out here at the house.

When three large black SUVs appeared at the house, media crews strained to see what the investigators were up to. Other than coming and going, everything was out of sight from the road in front of the house.

A fourth SUV, a white one, pulled around the side of the house and appeared to go into the garage. The vehicles appeared to be from the FBI, but the Bureau did not confirm that.

Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie house

A man is facing charges after police say he stole a truck, rammed into officers, and drove off while driving in the wrong direction of traffic.

Just after 4 p.m. on January 5, Glendale police officers were alerted about a stolen truck at a car wash. When officers arrived, they located the suspect vacuuming the inside of the stolen truck.

When he was confronted, police body-camera video shows him jumping back into the truck as officers drew their weapons.

The suspect rammed into a police cruiser while trying to get away, and in the process, nearly pinned an officer between two vehicles.

Video shows stolen truck suspect ramming Glendale officers, driving wrong way

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is offering a large prize to the winners of some All-Star contests next year.

Ishbia pledged to pay the winners of the 3-point contest and the slam dunk contest $1 million each on Pat McAfee's show on Wednesday.

The 2027 NBA All-Star Game and all of its festivities will be held at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

"We're gonna make it an amazing event," Ishbia said. "Let's get the best guys. Let's make it awesome."

Matt York/AP FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia looks on during an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)