AM Roundup: New law expands cancer insurance benefits for first responders, Shannon's law arrests in Valley

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Patchy fog possible as a slight chance of isolated showers lingers into Friday morning

A few passing showers and patchy fog are possible across the Valley this morning. In a few spots, visibility could briefly drop to a quarter mile. Skies will clear later today, with Valley highs climbing back into the low 70s.

A man has died after he was shot by Chandler police on Thursday evening.

Chandler police say around 5:45 p.m., a man called police and made threats to harm his young daughter.

The man, who was reportedly driving, was stopped by police officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Details are limited as to what led up to the shooting, but at least one officer shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some people who found a gun to ring in 2026 started the new year under arrest. In Arizona, Shannon’s Law makes it illegal to shoot in cities and towns. It’s named after 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who died after being hit by a stray bullet at her Phoenix home in 1999.

One El Mirage man now faces felony charges under Shannon’s Law for allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year’s Eve.

For George and Connie Lopez, a quiet New Year’s Eve at home turned terrifying.

"We're just enjoying our backyard, you know, a part from our New Year's, and all of a sudden we just heard a bunch of bullets,” Connie Lopez said. “We were scared because they got to come down.”

Their incident was one of many shots-fired calls Valley police departments reported on New Year’s Eve.

A new state law that took effect January 1 significantly expands access to state cancer insurance benefits for retired firefighters and police officers.

Firefighters face a higher risk of cancer than the general population, according to the CDC.

“The risk of cancer and firefighting is substantial,” said Brian Moore, a captain with the Phoenix Fire Department. He’s also a trustee with the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, which oversees the state’s Cancer Insurance Program .

He’s watched colleagues battle this reality. That cancer risk doesn’t go away when a firefighter retires.

“If you talk to retired firefighters who haven't had cancer, they're kind of walking around thinking about a time bomb,” Moore said. “They don’t know when it’s going to happen, when's their number going to be up, and that's a big worry.”

New Year's Eve can be a busy night for 911 dispatchers, and their essential work doesn't have many slow nights. While you may not see their faces on the scene of an emergency, if you're in trouble, it's their voice and quick thinking that can make the difference between life and death. It's a difficult job that can take a toll, eased by everyone's favorite coworker.

Overlooking the Phoenix skyline sit some of the city's most important first responders. 911 operators work all hours of the day, listening to people on their worst days.

"You're helping citizens on their worst day. I think that's the best part about working here," said Allie Edwards, a police administrator over the communications division.

But those calls can be hard, and dispatchers are left to sit with the emotion of sometimes traumatic calls even after they end.

Thankfully, there's one fearless employee who only sits when you ask. Ellie, a therapy dog, works the day shift, trained to comfort dispatchers after particularly hard calls.

