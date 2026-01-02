MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Patchy fog possible as a slight chance of isolated showers lingers into Friday morning

PHOENIX — It was a rainy start to 2026 across Arizona!

Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 0.03 inches of rain with widespread totals between 0.04 and 0.08 inches across the Valley.

There's a slight chance of a few lingering showers into Friday morning, then this storm system will clear out.

With lots of moisture still in place, there's also a chance of patchy fog developing in parts of the Valley overnight into Friday morning.

Farther west, Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 7 a.m. for the Colorado River Valley, and until 10 a.m. for southeastern Arizona.

Visibility in these spots may drop as low as a quarter mile, so slow down when driving, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Skies will clear out a bit over the weekend as temperatures start to climb.

Valley highs will be back in the low 70s over the weekend with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

We are tracking a couple more weak storm systems next week that could bring chances for spotty showers back as early as Monday.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

The final numbers for 2025 are in and it was the second warmest year on record in Phoenix!

Our overall average temperature in Phoenix for 2025 was 78.1 degrees. The only year warmer was 2024 with an average temperature of 78.6 degrees.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

