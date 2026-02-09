AM Roundup: Nancy Guthrie latest, multiple people shot near Tonopah, Seahawks win Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It's still very warm for this time of year, so you may consider taking a dip in the pool (if you're brave)!

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Warm start to the work week

Unseasonably warm weather continues for the Valley of the Sun this afternoon. It will be warm and dry with a high of 86º. If we hit that, we will tie the record high for today, which is 86º set in 2016.

Investigators returned to the Guthrie home around 10:45 Sunday morning and spent about an hour behind Nancy's home.

ABC15's drone captured investigators looking inside manhole coverings that appeared to be a septic tank.

The investigators left after a little less than an hour and did not appear to take anything with them.

It's not clear what they were looking for.

The initial ransom note received by KGUN, the Scripps News station in Tucson, last week demanded $6 million by 5 p.m. Monday.

Saturday, the Guthries released a video in which Savannah said, "we will pay."

Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie's home Sunday as search continues

One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shooting west of Tonopah on Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area along Indian School Road near 439th Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people, including children, had been shot.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

A man and two children were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One dead, three others, including two children, hurt in shooting west of Tonopah

As Arizona continues to remember the Department of Public Safety troopers lost in last week’s helicopter crash, investigators are now working to determine exactly what went wrong.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on the ground in Flagstaff, beginning a detailed investigation into the crash of DPS helicopter Ranger 56.

So what are investigators looking for, and how long could it take to get answers? Tim Kiefer is a former air traffic controller and professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. He says investigators will document and analyze every detail of the crash.

“When you’re up there, trying to save people, or help your fellow law enforcement officials, and that happens, it’s very tragic,” Kiefer said.

He says the aviation community is small and closely connected, which makes tragedies like this especially difficult.

What happens next in DPS Helicopter crash investigation

Defense won this championship.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers made all five of his field-goal tries.

Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Maye’s pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and ran it back 45 yards for a pick-6.

Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl, ahead of Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.

Labeled a bust, dumped by two teams and considered expendable by two others, Darnold proved his doubters wrong while helping the Seahawks go 17-3.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.