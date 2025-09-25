AM Roundup: Liberty Elem. board terminates superintendent, Arizona's water future, weather changes

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! One more hot day, then cooler temperatures and rain chances will move in!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, Sept. 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Hot Thursday before stormy and cooler weather moves in Friday

Temperatures will climb to 106º this Thursday. Heat risk will be major, meaning anyone is at risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke without proper cooling and hydration. By Friday, breezes will start to pick up as the next storm system approaches, bringing a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Valley.

The Liberty Elementary School District board has voted to terminate the contract of interim superintendent Trevor McDonald.

The board voted 4-1 to terminate the contract at their board meeting on Wednesday night.

McDonald had been placed on leave last week in a 3-2 vote.

Board member Kellie Zimmerman was the only vote against terminating the contract on Wednesday.

Tactical teams stormed into Lower Buckeye Jail Wednesday morning without warning, inmates hitting the ground as part of a surprise contraband search aimed at keeping officers and inmates safe.

The search began with crews planning their approach just a few hundred feet away from those inmates. Flash bangs signaled the start of the operation as tactical teams moved in, ordering inmates to hit the deck and putting card games on hold.

"We're looking for drugs, weapons, homemade jail weapons,” Deputy Chief Jesse Spurgin told ABC15.

Inmates were searched and moved to the recreation yard while drug-sniffing dogs swept through every cell in the block.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office conducts surprise searches to combat jail contraband

We all know rain and snow help fill up the Colorado River —but a new study led by ASU researcher Swastik Ghimire shows the ground beneath our feet may be just as important.

When the soil is too dry, much of the snowmelt goes into replenishing that dry ground, not our rivers and canals. And if spring weather is hot and dry, even more water is lost to evaporation.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is digging into how this research could help water leaders better forecast supply —and even shape future negotiations over the Colorado River.

New study shows soil moisture holds key to Arizona's water future

It looks a little like 'Shark Tank’, but it’s happening right here in Phoenix. Valley software entrepreneurs are getting the chance to practice their business pitches before they face real investors.

It’s part of a program called “Pitch Practice,” hosted by PHX FWD, a business community created by Arizona business leader Clate Mask, who founded PHX FWD with a big goal in mind.

“Our mission is to make Phoenix a top software city in the country by 2035. That’s the big goal we are going after,” said Mask.

Each month, local software startup founders are given ten minutes to present their big ideas. Afterward, they get immediate feedback from a panel of seasoned Arizona business leaders. It’s guidance that can mean the difference between a stalled idea and a startup ready for funding.

Pitch Perfect: Valley startup founders practice selling big ideas