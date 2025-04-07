AM Roundup: First 100º day possible this week, deadly Phoenix stabbing, Daybell trial to begin

Good Monday morning! After a gorgeous weekend, we're in for more gorgeous weather today.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - First 100° day of 2025 possible this week

Phoenix is heating up fast, but we're not there just yet. Monday is looking sunny with highs in the upper 80s and cooler mornings in the 60s!

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in an Arizona case against Lori Daybell, who was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, killed Vallow after an argument in Chandler and claimed self-defense. However, a Maricopa County grand jury later indicted Lori Daybell, alleging she played a role in planning the killing.

Former Lori Daybell prosecutor weighs in ahead of first Arizona trial

In Aguila, Arizona, signs on the side of the road, and on the pavement, warn drivers to look out for cattle.

Brian DeGanahl is a third-generation rancher, and on his ranch, he and his family's cows will produce enough beef to feed 4,000 families a year, but that number could be a lot higher.

His cows will be steaks in a year, and he says if President Trump's tariff plan works, beef producers like him could sell those steaks in international markets they don’t currently have access to. When it comes to tariffs, for Arizona businesses, there are two sides to the story.

In the Valley, full-time mom of three kids, and full-time small business owner Erica Campbell says she doesn't have the time to be patient with tariff negotiations.

Phoenix police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death on Sunday.

Officials say it happened just after 5 p.m., near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police say a man left the scene and headed into a neighborhood. Officials later located the man and took him into custody.

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 7-13. See more deals in the headline link above.



Twin Peaks: For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations.

For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Arizona Snowbowl is giving skiers a head start on next season! Anyone who purchases a 2025–2026 season pass right now can start using it immediately, gaining access to the slopes for the rest of this spring, too. Passes purchased now will be good through April 2026.

is giving skiers a head start on next season! Anyone who purchases a 2025–2026 season pass right now can start using it immediately, gaining access to the slopes for the rest of this spring, too. Passes purchased now will be good through April 2026. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Easter Bunny photos: Get free pictures with the Easter Bunny from April 12-20. Families are encouraged to make a free booking online to join the Easter Express line and will receive a FREE, studio-quality 4x6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with prize, while supplies last.

