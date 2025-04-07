Man arrested after deadly stabbing near 59th Ave and Indian School Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death on Sunday.

Officials say it happened just after 5 p.m., near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police say a man left the scene and headed into a neighborhood. Officials later located the man and took him into custody.

No other details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.