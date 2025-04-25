AM Roundup: Fire danger, Mesa hotel lawsuit, Hobbs signs fix for disability services funding

PHOENIX — We've made it to Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 25, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Spring heat continues, high winds and fire danger this weekend

The Valley is set for a breezy finish to the week as a weekend storm system approaches. Afternoon wind gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour, with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows dipping into the mid-60s.

Two families are suing a Holiday Inn Express after a carbon monoxide leak sent them to the hospital, and fire records show there were potential warning signs.

It happened on Oct. 16, 2023, at the hotel located at 1405 South Westwood in Mesa.

“We were so close to dying,” said Lashley Hatch, who was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning along with his wife, Tania.

Mesa fire records show the cause of the carbon monoxide leak was newly installed tankless water heaters at the hotel.

Arizona finally has a solution for the $122 million budget hole in the state’s disability services after the Legislature passed a bipartisan funding bill.

The Division of Developmental Disabilities was set to run out of money in one week, threatening services for nearly 60,000 Arizonans. Without additional funding, the program could not pay claims or offer services until the start of the state’s new budget year in July.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2945 on Thursday afternoon, just hours after the Arizona Senate passed the legislation.

“I’m proud to bring an end to the months of confusion and uncertainty that were forced on Arizonans who rely on the DDD program," Hobbs said in a statement. "Now, Arizonans with developmental disabilities and their families can feel some relief knowing services that allow them to maintain their independence and dignity will continue."

The Arizona House passed the bill Wednesday night after hours of negotiations behind closed doors between Republicans and Democrats.

For a second year in a row, Arizona Public Service (APS) customers in high-risk fire areas could face temporary power shutoffs under extreme fire weather conditions.

The fire-prevention strategy, known as a “Public Safety Power Shutoff,” cuts power to keep electrical systems from igniting or fueling wildfires. APS officials said shutoffs would only be under certain conditions known as “fire weather,” a combination of plentiful fuels, high heat and high or gusty winds.

The potential shutoffs don’t apply to all Arizona counties.

Last year, APS announced the potential shutoffs for parts of Coconino, Yavapai, and Gila counties. This year, APS is expanding the potential shutoffs to portions of two more counties: Navajo and Pinal.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Mississippi defensive lineman Walter Nolen with the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, adding talent to a revamped unit.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Nolen had 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks last season while anchoring the Rebels' defensive line.

Arizona is trying to put the finishing touches on a multi-year rebuild, improving to 8-9 last season after finishing with a 4-13 record in both 2022 and 2023. Third-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are under pressure to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Arizona has five more picks in the draft, including two on Friday at No. 47 and No. 78.

