MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spring heat continues, high winds and fire danger this weekend

PHOENIX — It's a warm week in the Valley of the Sun!

Valley highs are topping out in the low 90s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Mornings are feeling great as temperatures dip into the 60s and that will continue heading into the weekend.

A storm system moving in from the northwest will crank up our winds today, Saturday and Sunday with widespread gusts at 30 to 45 mph across Arizona.

Boaters on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave should watch out for rough waters on Friday due to high winds. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect, meaning waves could reach three feet, making conditions dangerous for small craft.

Fire danger will go up across Arizona as winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for northeastern Arizona on Saturday and for eastern Arizona on Sunday where gusts could top 45 mph.

Any fires that break out over the weekend will spread rapidly. So, remember to not flick cigarettes, avoid outdoor shooting and do not park or drive over dry grass. Also, make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

These winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the low 80s by Sunday. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees below normal!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.76" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

