Hotel evacuated during carbon monoxide emergency in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Multiple people are being treated for symptoms after an apparent carbon monoxide emergency at a Mesa hotel early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a hotel near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for reports of someone with a headache.

Officials say crews found carbon monoxide readings on the second floor of the building and have evacuated those inside as a precaution. The source of the carbon monoxide readings has not yet been located.

The initial patient experiencing symptoms has been taken to a hospital in stable condition. At least five other people experiencing similar symptoms are also being treated.

No further information has been released.