Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Hotel evacuated during carbon monoxide emergency in Mesa

Multiple people are being treated, officials say
Emergency crews are treating patients experiencing symptoms amid a reported carbon monoxide incident at a Mesa hotel.
mesa carbon monoxide
Posted at 6:19 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 09:19:19-04

MESA, AZ — Multiple people are being treated for symptoms after an apparent carbon monoxide emergency at a Mesa hotel early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a hotel near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for reports of someone with a headache.

Officials say crews found carbon monoxide readings on the second floor of the building and have evacuated those inside as a precaution. The source of the carbon monoxide readings has not yet been located.

The initial patient experiencing symptoms has been taken to a hospital in stable condition. At least five other people experiencing similar symptoms are also being treated.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football