AM Roundup: FAA ends flight restrictions, final AZ Ironman, light rail expansion

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Hopefully, you're loving this cooler weather—it's what we've been waiting for all summer!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, November 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Another storm moving in!

As one storm moves out, another is on the way tonight! Most of your Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s. Spotty showers are possible later this evening, and overnight lows will drop to around 60º.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it is lifting all restrictions on commercial flights that were imposed at 40 major airports during the country's longest government shutdown.

Airlines can resume their regular flight schedules beginning Monday at 6 a.m. EST, the agency said.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Citing safety concerns as staffing shortages grew at air traffic control facilities during the shutdown, the FAA issued an unprecedented order to limit traffic in the skies. It had been in place since Nov. 7, affecting thousands of flights across the country.

Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix want to hear from you about plans to extend light rail to west Phoenix.

The Phoenix City Council in January will vote on whether to:



Update a new route for the Capitol Light Rail Extension, which will extend light rail west from downtown Phoenix to the Arizona Capitol area.

Or re-evaluate other high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix.

Valley Metro and the city are taking feedback on three proposed routes for the Capitol Light Rail Extension. You can share your thoughts on Valley Metro’s website.

How should metro Phoenix’s light rail expand west? City wants to hear from you

The final Arizona Ironman kicked off Sunday morning in Tempe under weather conditions that initially had athletes and organizers worried, but ultimately delivered an ideal race day.

Rain moving across the Valley raised concerns about whether the swimming portion of the triathlon would need to be canceled. Fortunately, the storm held off, clouds lingered, and race officials said the cooler temperatures created nearly perfect conditions.

“We’re expecting super fast bike times with not much wind, and with again the cloud cover, it’s going to keep it cool. There should be some records today,” said Keats McGonigal, Senior Vice President of Ironman.

While it was the last Arizona Ironman for the foreseeable future, many were trying to earn the title of Ironman for the first time.

Final Arizona Ironman takes over Tempe

Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in his return from a toe injury, Christian McCaffrey had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the sloppy Arizona Cardinals 41-22 on Sunday.

McCaffrey extended his NFL record with his 17th career game with at least one running touchdown and a touchdown catch. Purdy completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards.

Tight end George Kittle caught two touchdown passes.

Arizona lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Cardinals were called for a franchise-record 17 penalties, which was also the most for any team in the NFL this season. They had 11 penalties in the first half — tied for the most before halftime for any team over the past 20 years.