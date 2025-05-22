AM Roundup: Detainments at immigration court, Emily Pike reward increase, child bitten by rattlesnake

Happy Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 22, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up! Phoenix set to top 105 degrees for the first time this year

Temperatures are on the rise as high pressure takes over. Phoenix could hit 105º for the first time this year today, and those triple digits aren't going anywhere!

Expect highs above 100º through the rest of the week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appeared to be detaining people outside of a Phoenix immigration court Wednesday.

Our crews at the scene on Wednesday morning saw agents waiting outside and detaining people as they exited the building.

ABC15 spoke with a few of the people who were being placed in vans, who said they initially came to the courthouse for asylum cases, which they say were then dismissed.

ABC15 reached out to officials to ask about the operation, why people were being detained, and how many people were arrested or detained.

An ICE spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC15 about the operation:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is executing its mission of identifying and removing criminal aliens and others who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.

The state of Arizona has added money to the reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of San Carlos Apache teen Emily Pike.

Governor Katie Hobbs announced the additional $25,000 on Wednesday during a ceremonial bill signing for Emily’s Law, which will create a “turquoise alert” system for missing Indigenous people.

The legislation was named for the 14-year-old, who was found dead Feb. 14, weeks after she was reported missing from a group home in Mesa. Emily's death has drawn renewed national attention to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

“She was murdered. She was dismembered. She was tossed to the side of the road like she didn't matter,” said her uncle, Allred Pike Jr.

Emily’s mother stood next to him in tears.

“She was our daughter, our niece, our granddaughter, our cousin, our friend, and we're here to tell you that she mattered. Her life mattered,” he said.

Pike urged anyone who knows anything about his niece’s death to contact authorities.

he community is fundraising to cover medical bills after a 1-year-old Arizona girl was bitten by a rattlesnake.

The little girl, Cara, was reportedly playing in the yard with her family when she was bitten twice by a snake.

The family says that while she is making progress, Cara has been fighting for her life since she was airlifted to Phoenix Children's on Friday. They also say her current medical bill is over $200,000, including the cost of receiving more than 30 vials of antivenom, which is very expensive.

So far, as of Wednesday morning, the family has raised about $6,000 for treatment.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey talked with the family about their terrifying experience with one of Arizona's dangerous creatures and what other families should know. Watch the full report in the video player below.

As more people and businesses move to Arizona and place increasing demands on the electric grid, the state’s three major utilities are exploring the possibility of more nuclear power reactors.

The Arizona Corporation Commission held the first of three workshops on Wednesday about advancing nuclear power in Arizona.

Commissioners learned it could be a long and expensive road toward the utilities possibly building more nuclear reactors.