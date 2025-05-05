AM Roundup: Deadly Glendale shooting, student loan repayments begin, more rain chances

Happy Cinco de Mayo and hello to a new work week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 5, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More rain chances on Monday

Scattered light showers will stick around parts of the Valley today, with the best chances this evening. It's staying much cooler, too, with highs only reaching the mid-70s; nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Police say at least three people are dead and five others are hurt after a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale last night.

The incident occurred near 59th and Glendale avenues around 7:45 p.m.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting incident are unknown at this time.

Save some money and still have fun with these Phoenix-area deals and freebies from May 5-11.



The Mexicano : The weekend-long fiesta will include specials like $4 Mexican Candy Shots and $12 passion fruit palomas. From May 3-5, the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Corona! Restrictions may apply.

: The weekend-long fiesta will include specials like $4 Mexican Candy Shots and $12 passion fruit palomas. From May 3-5, the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Corona! Restrictions may apply. From May 1-5, Baja Fresh is offering $5.55 off $20 or more pre-tax when you place an order online at bajafresh.com. Use the code CINCO when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a Club Baja Rewards member or sign up for a free loyalty rewards account to get the offer.

is offering or more pre-tax when you place an order online at bajafresh.com. Use the code CINCO when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a Club Baja Rewards member or sign up for a free loyalty rewards account to get the offer. Celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day on May 10th and Mother’s Day on May 11th at Angry Crab Shack . All moms who dine with us will receive a complimentary flower, plus enjoy $5 off our signature Shack Trio and $6 Pick-Your-Flavor MOM-osas.

. All moms who dine with us will receive a complimentary flower, plus enjoy $5 off our signature Shack Trio and $6 Pick-Your-Flavor MOM-osas. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is saying ‘thank you’ to the Valley’s educators with a discount during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5-9)! During Teacher Appreciation Week, educators and faculty who visit any of Mesquite’s 10 Valley locations and present their school ID at checkout can receive 25% off their entire order.

A racing team's dramatic boat flip that sent them airborne more than 40 feet in Arizona has gone viral online, but there's more to the story than just the crash.

The team behind the boat has a unique mission: raising money for charity with their racing wins.

The viral crash happened during a recent boat race in Lake Havasu, Arizona, when their boat hit record-breaking speeds before catching air.

A five-year pandemic-era pause is coming to an end as the U.S. Department of Education announces it will restart the process of involuntary collections, including wage garnishments, of defaulted federal student loans.

The department says collections will begin as early as today.

