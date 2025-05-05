MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool and damp Monday with scattered showers across Arizona

PHOENIX — It'll be a cool and damp start to the week with more showers ahead!

Scattered showers continue this morning across parts of Arizona, though coverage is lower than what we saw Sunday.

The storm system responsible for the cooler, wetter weather is now centered just south of Phoenix, keeping conditions unsettled through tonight.

Expect light rain at times today, mainly east and west of the Valley, with a better chance for more widespread showers this evening as another disturbance wraps around the low.

Rainfall amounts will stay light, generally less than a tenth of an inch, though the foothills and higher terrain could see up to half an inch.

As the low shifts east Tuesday, rain chances will focus on the high country and southeastern Arizona, with lingering showers possible into Tuesday night.

Then, another wave could bring additional rain into parts of southern and central Arizona late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

If you're heading north, watch for snow above 6,500 feet through Tuesday, with 4–8 inches possible in the highest elevations. Even light snow on I-17 or I-40 can cause slick travel.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through Tuesday before a warm-up begins midweek.

We’ll see highs in the 80s by Wednesday, then likely hitting the 90s Thursday, and back to the 100s by Friday and into the weekend as high pressure builds.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.79" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

