AM Roundup: Daybell trial, more hiking trails to close during summer, Real ID deadline approaching

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are going to keep climbing each day this week, so keep hydration and sunscreen at top of mind!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 8, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - First triple-digits of the year coming to Phoenix this week!

High pressure is building in from the southwest, keeping us dry and heating things up across the Valley. Highs today will reach the low 90s, then climb into the upper 90s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

Opening statements were delivered Monday in an Arizona case against Lori Daybell, who was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, killed Vallow after an argument in Chandler and claimed self-defense. However, a Maricopa County grand jury later indicted Lori Daybell, alleging she played a role in planning the killing.

She is also accused of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, the same year, but that case will be tried at a later date.

Cox died after the shooting of apparent natural causes and was never charged.

The prosecution wrapped its opening statement on Monday around noon.

While waiting for jurors who were running late Monday morning, there was a discussion regarding Lori’s desire to call Boudreaux as a witness. He was struck from the list without prejudice, meaning the defense can try again. The Judge said they would have to show evidence of relevancy to the case. Boudreaux was allowed to come back into the room and sit with Vallow's family members.

Prosecutor Treena Kay kicked off opening statements by reading a message she says Lori sent to Cox. Kay said that message served as a sort of call to action for Cox, insisting Vallow’s death was not accidental or a matter of self-defense.

VIDEO: Watch ABC15's Ashley Holden explain what happened during day one of Daybell's trial:

ABC15 reporter recounts on day one of Lori Daybell's Arizona trial

One of Arizona’s most notorious prisoners was able to kill three fellow inmates last week because of significant security failures and missed warning signs, according to a union leader and an advocate.

Ricky Wassenaar is the “sole suspect” in the April 4, 2025, deaths at the Tucson prison complex, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Wassenaar is infamous for his role in a 2004 hostage crisis that lasted two weeks.

A well-known advocate for prisoners also told ABC15 that Wassenar confessed to killing his cellmate in November last year.

“This is the most unusual call I’ve gotten in 40 years of advocacy. The inmate confessed to murder,” Middle Ground Prison Reform Executive Director Donna Hamm said. “I don’t hear murder confessions. Usually, it's the opposite, they’re denying it.”

Executive Director of Middle Ground prison reforms speaks with ABC15 on Wassenaar phone call

With triple-digit temperatures back in the forecast, it’s a reminder to prepare ahead when planning a hike and to think about staying in during the hottest times of the day.

For the 2025 summer, the City of Phoenix is expanding its trail closures on days where there is an excessive heat warning.

Since 2021, trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak have had parking lot gates closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on excessive heat warning days. Last year, there was a total of 45 days where that was the case.

If you're planning to fly anywhere in the US, starting next month, a regular driver's license won't cut it.

After years of delays, May 7th is the official deadline to get your Real ID.

Across the country, compliant IDs will have a marking at the top of the card, typically a gold or black star. In Arizona, that marking is a gold star.