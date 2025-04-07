Will your ID fly? Real ID deadline is May 7

If you're planning to fly anywhere in the US, starting next month, a regular driver's license won't cut it.

After years of delays, May 7th is the official deadline to get your Real ID.

Across the country, compliant IDs will have a marking at the top of the card, typically a gold or black star. In Arizona, that marking is a gold star.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, if you go to the MVD to get one, you'll need to bring:



Proof of identity (birth certificate, passport, or passport card)

Social security number (you don't need your actual card, just the number)

Proof of Arizona residency (two printed documents with your Arizona address on them)

Officials say there will be "phased enforcement," meaning you'll get a warning if you don't have it by the May 7th deadline.

You will be able to use a passport when flying domestically if you don't have your Real ID.

The REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government enhance security standards for identification.

“REAL ID state-issued identification cards significantly strengthen identity verification, which is a linchpin in transportation security,” said a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, the DHS aviation security agency whose officers check passengers’ identification at US airport checkpoints.