Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Will your ID fly? Real ID deadline is May 7

Starting May 7, 2025, you'll need a Real ID to travel with airlines. Here's what you need to know.
Posted

If you're planning to fly anywhere in the US, starting next month, a regular driver's license won't cut it.

After years of delays, May 7th is the official deadline to get your Real ID.

Across the country, compliant IDs will have a marking at the top of the card, typically a gold or black star. In Arizona, that marking is a gold star.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, if you go to the MVD to get one, you'll need to bring:

  • Proof of identity (birth certificate, passport, or passport card)
  • Social security number (you don't need your actual card, just the number)
  • Proof of Arizona residency (two printed documents with your Arizona address on them)

Officials say there will be "phased enforcement," meaning you'll get a warning if you don't have it by the May 7th deadline.
You will be able to use a passport when flying domestically if you don't have your Real ID.

The REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government enhance security standards for identification.

“REAL ID state-issued identification cards significantly strengthen identity verification, which is a linchpin in transportation security,” said a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, the DHS aviation security agency whose officers check passengers’ identification at US airport checkpoints.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg