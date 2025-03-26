AM Roundup: Congressman Grijalva funeral, Phoenix officers suspended, heat relief ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 26, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Relief from this March heat is on the way!

Relief from the record heat is on the way, thanks to increasing cloud cover and breezes. Today will be partly cloudy but still warm, with highs reaching the mid-90s.

The funeral for Former Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva will be held in Tucson on Wednesday morning.

Grijalva died on March 13 at age 77, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Grijalva served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's third and seventh districts, for 22 years, and had only recently announced in October that he would not be running for another term.

Raul Grijalva's office

The Phoenix Police Department has suspended three officers who were involved in the violent and sudden arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy, according to an advisory released by the department.

Each of the officers will receive an unpaid 24-hour suspension.

Tyron McAlpin’s arrest grabbed national headlines after ABC15 aired a video of the sudden and violent encounter.

Buckeye City Manager Dan Cotterman has resigned from his position amid a criminal investigation.

According to a news release, on March 18, the Buckeye Police Department was contacted by the Department of Child Safety about allegations against Cotterman.

On that day, Buckeye PD requested that the Glendale Police Department assume the case and conduct an independent investigation.

During an executive council session on March 21, Cotterman was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

For those in the West Valley, it's not uncommon to see a fighter jet overhead from Luke Airforce Base. For decades, that flyover was most likely an F-16.

However, as Luke AFB transitions to the newer F-35 aircraft, they've completed their last American F-16 flight at the base.

