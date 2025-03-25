Buckeye City Manager resigns amid criminal investigation

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye City Manager Dan Cotterman has resigned from his position amid a criminal investigation.

According to a news release, on March 18, the Buckeye Police Department was contacted by the Department of Child Safety about allegations against Cotterman.

On that day, Buckeye PD requested the Glendale Police Department assume the case and conduct an independent investigation.

During an executive council session on March 21, Cotterman was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

In the same meeting, the City of Buckeye says Deputy City Manager David Roderique was designated as the Interim City Manager.

Officials say Cotterman has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

ABC15 reached out to Glendale PD requesting more information on the criminal investigation and they responded:

"At this time, all we can say is at the request of the city of Buckeye we are conducting this investigation. This is an active and open investigation, and we will not be releasing any details about this case or the investigation. The reason the Glendale Police Department was contacted was to ensure that this investigation was handled in a professional manner and to avoid any conflict of interest from the City of Buckeye."