WATCH: Luke AFB retires American F-16s, transitions to F-35s

GLENDALE, AZ — For those in the West Valley, it's not uncommon to see a fighter jet overhead from Luke Airforce Base. For decades, that flyover was most likely an F-16.

However, as Luke AFB transitions to the newer F-35 aircraft, they've completed their last American F-16 flight at the base.

“The F-16's final flight at Luke signifies a transition, not an end,” said Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th FW commander. “It's a tribute to the aircraft's legacy and the Airmen who mastered it, building a foundation of lethality that directly supported the Combat Air Force. Now, we focus on Luke's future as the premier F-35 training wing, ensuring continued air dominance and unmatched combat capability.”

The F-16 arrived at Luke AFB in December 1982. In a span of 42 years, more than 20,000 pilots graduated from Luke's F-16 training program. The final class graduated from the 309th FS in September 2024.

