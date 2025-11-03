AM Roundup: Community steps up with SNAP in limbo, deadly Phoenix crash, Tempe smash-and-grab

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're in the home stretch of 2025, and we're only a few weeks away from Thanksgiving!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, November 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Warm and dry start to November

It's a warm and dry start to November in the Valley with partly cloudy skies today and a high of 89º in Phoenix.

Expect chilly overnight temperatures with lows in the upper 50s across the Valley. We will remain warm and dry all week with afternoon high temperatures about five degrees above normal.

Arizona families who rely on federal food assistance woke up this morning to find their monthly benefits missing, the result of a government funding lapse that left SNAP accounts empty to start the month.

Nearly one million Arizonans depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help put food on the table. With those benefits delayed, Valley volunteers wasted no time stepping in.

At St. Vincent de Paul, what’s normally a twice-monthly food drive became an emergency operation. Dozens of volunteers organized a last-minute distribution Saturday morning to feed hundreds of cars and families lined up down the block.

Arizona SNAP recipients left without benefits as community steps up to help

One woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in central Phoenix

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the area near 7th Avenue and Thomas Road around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a three-car crash.

When they arrived, they found multiple vehicles with significant damage, including one that had rolled over.

Phoenix Fire crews also responded and worked to extricate occupants from the overturned vehicle.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A stolen car crashed through the front door of a Tempe smoke shop early Sunday morning, with thieves targeting high-demand vapes before fleeing in a separate vehicle.

Around 3 a.m., Tempe police say the driver of a stolen red car from Phoenix drove through the front entrance of the smoke shop located at Baseline and Mill. Security footage shows a masked suspect filling what appears to be an ice chest with hundreds of dollars' worth of vapes and other merchandise.

The video captures audio of someone honking urgently from the parking lot while the thief makes multiple trips to fill the cooler with inventory. Police say the suspect then drove off in a different car, abandoning the stolen car inside the damaged store as alarms sounded.

Stolen car used in Tempe smoke shop smash and grab

Kyle Larson knew he wasn’t going to catch Denny Hamlin in the final laps on Sunday, not without the sort of help that only a caution flag can bring.

Larson got his lucky break.

Hamlin only got heartbreak.

Larson is now a two-time NASCAR champion after denying Hamlin what would have been his first career title when a late caution at Phoenix Raceway sent the championship-deciding finale into overtime.