AM Roundup: Blueacorn trial, Mesa PD shooting, suspect identified in pastor's murder

It's Friday the 13th!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, June 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning, first 110s of 2025 coming to Phoenix

We're staying locked into this hot and dry weather pattern, and it's only going to get hotter this week! Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 108º, then temperatures soar this weekend, reaching 110º or higher.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a suspect in the murder investigation of "Pastor Bill" in New River.

Last month, investigators identified a "person of interest" in the murder of William Schonemann, who was found dead in his home, near 20th Street and Calvary Road, on April 28.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Adam Sheafe.

During a news conference, authorities say Sheafe left his home out of state and traveled to Arizona, where he committed a series of crimes, including theft, burglary and vehicle theft.

MCSO says Schonemann was targeted at random. They say Sheafe acted alone and the crime was "religious in nature," and there were several other planned victims in Arizona.

A former Valley newscaster on trial for wire fraud "made up numbers" and "doctored documents" for business clients seeking government loans, according to prosecutors.

During opening statements Thursday morning, federal prosecutors said Stephanie Hockridge and co-conspirators "lied to get money."

Hockridge, who worked as an ABC15 news anchor from 2011 to 2018, and her husband, Nate Reis, along with others, started Blueacorn, a financial tech company, in Scottsdale in 2020.

Prosecutors said the couple and their co-conspirators submitted fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to obtain forgivable COVID-19 relief loans for businesses and individuals.

"This is a case of greed pure and simple," said Jason Lamm, a Valley defense attorney who's worked on federal white collar crime cases. He's not been involved in the Blueacorn case.

Former Arizona news anchor's trial starts in PPP loan fraud case

Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Mesa police officers on Thursday.

Just after 4:45 p.m., officers were alerted about a stolen vehicle near Power Road and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they located the suspected vehicle traveling south on Power Road. The driver continued traveling and eventually ended up on 72nd Place, near Broadway Road.

Around this time, the officer deployed a grappler, which did not work to stop the vehicle.

Officials say the driver turned into a neighborhood and into a cul-de-sac.

During this time, the driver turned around, went off the roadway, made a U-turn into residents' front yards, and headed toward the officer's vehicle.

Officials say the driver hit the police vehicle, and this is when the officer fired their weapon.

Two 17-year-olds in custody after shooting involving Mesa police Thursday

Just months after paying a $6 million settlement to protesters falsely charged as gang members, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is again being accused of engaging in “politically-motivated prosecutions” against demonstrators, according to a newly filed court motion.

The unique motion, which doubles as a motion to dismiss and a request for an evidentiary hearing under Arizona’s Anti-SLAPP law , was filed by attorneys for a pro-Palestine protester arrested on the Arizona State University campus last year.

One of the attorneys, Steve Benedetto, said the case feels similar to a past scandal involving MCAO prosecutors, who worked with police to invent a gang and falsely charge protesters as members.