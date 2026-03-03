AM Roundup: AZ SNAP enrollment, cool-down, Iran conflict latest, Blood Moon

Good morning, Arizona! If you're up early, be sure to check out the Blood Moon, which peaks before 5 a.m.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air on the way this week!

After a record-breaking start to March with highs soaring into the 90s, some relief is on the way. Valley highs will drop into the mid-80s today and tomorrow under mostly clear skies, with overnight lows near 60.

Six U.S. service members have now been killed as fighting in the Middle East intensifies, with Iran and its proxy forces launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states while U.S. and Israeli forces continue targeting sites inside Iran.

U.S. Central Command said Monday afternoon that two previously unaccounted-for service members were confirmed dead after their remains were recovered from a facility struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region. Earlier, officials had announced that a fourth service member had succumbed to injuries sustained in the attacks.

Vahid Salemi/AP People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The Arizona NAACP is responding to the violent arrest of Israel Devoe, a Phoenix man who was acquitted of all charges stemming from a 2024 traffic stop in which officers punched, kneed, and elbowed him.

Sarah Tyree, president of the Arizona NAACP State Conference, said the case is part of a broader and familiar pattern.

"What happened here reflects a pattern our communities know all too well. Time and again, we see policing tactics that are dangerous and deeply harmful to civilians, yet are later justified as 'within policy' through carefully crafted reports and the broad protections afforded under Graham v. Connor," Tyree wrote in an emailed statement following an ABC15 investigation.

Mesa police are investigating after a woman was found dead following a welfare check near Ellsworth and Ray roads Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home near Kinetic Drive and Reliance Way after receiving a welfare check call for service, according to the Mesa Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had been shot. She was identified on Sunday as 32-year-old Maria Lewis. Lewis's family tells ABC15 she was a loyal and devoted mother to seven children. They say she was on a walk in the early morning hours of Saturday when a neighbor shot her. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

SNAP enrollment has fallen dramatically in Arizona in just three months, according to the latest state numbers.

About 533,000 people received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in January, a 31% decline from October, according to the Department of Economic Security.

The drop is even more pronounced compared to one year earlier, when nearly 1 million Arizonans received assistance in January 2025.

Look west before sunrise early Tuesday morning. A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a deep red-orange in the Arizona sky. Many call it a Blood Moon.

The eclipse runs from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with the peak between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

No special glasses are needed - just find a dark spot and look west. Stars and constellations will be easier to see Monday night, too!

This one is worth setting your alarm for, as it's the last total lunar eclipse in Arizona for several years.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago.