AM Roundup: Aaron Gunches to be executed, Issac Elementary school closures, warming up

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 19, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sunny and mild before a big warm-up later this week!

High pressure is moving in, bringing sunshine and a warming trend! This afternoon, Valley highs will reach the mid-70s with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Aaron Brian Gunches, 53, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the 2002 shooting death of Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, near Mesa.

Gunches has said that his death sentence was “long overdue,” fighting in recent years to speed up the process as fast as possible.

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a death warrant for Gunches nearly two years ago, but the sentence wasn’t carried out because Governor Katie Hobbs said the state wasn't ready. Instead, Gov. Hobbs ordered a review of the state’s death penalty protocol. The review ended in November when Democratic Gov. Hobbs dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to examine execution procedures.

Arizona prisoner Aaron Gunches scheduled to be executed Wednesday

Executions have been put on hold multiple times in Arizona's history.

As the state prepares for its first execution since 2022, ABC15 takes a look back at the history of executions and why Arizona has had moratoriums on the death penalty.

History of pauses on executions in Arizona since 2014

As the Isaac School District works to figure out its financial crisis of more than $20 million, Isaac School District staff were notified Tuesday afternoon that two elementary schools as well as its online academy are being considered for closures at the end of this school year.

According to an email sent to staff and confirmed by a school board member, the district said it’s looking to close Moya Elementary, P.T. Coe Elementary, and the Isaac Online Prep Academy at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The email said, “Staff will be reassigned based on district needs.” A school board member told ABC15 there will be a public hearing next month to discuss the potential school closures.

The Isaac School District, which serves about 5,000 students in west Phoenix, has seen a steep drop in enrollment in recent years. School leaders say the decrease in per-pupil funding contributed to a massive budget deficit.

Isaac School District proposes closing two school campuses and its online academy

If you make a retail purchase or eat out in Phoenix, it’s going to cost more beginning July 1.

The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday to increase the city’s sales tax rate from 2.3% to 2.8%.

The increase puts Phoenix at the higher end compared to other Valley cities. Chandler charges just 1.5% in sales tax while Buckeye’s sales tax is 3%.