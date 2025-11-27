AM Roundup: A warm Valley Thanksgiving, mom seeks answers in daughter's death

Happy Thanksgiving Thursday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for November 27, 2025, here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Warm Thanksgiving in the Valley!

Happy Thanksgiving! For today, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid-70s in the Valley.

Overnight, partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Don't expect a lot of change for our long holiday weekend, as the Valley will remain dry and warm with a few clouds.

Editor's note: The West Virginia governor initially said that the 2 Guard members had died, but has since said there is conflicting information about their conditions.

Two National Guard members from West Virginia were in critical condition on Wednesday after an unidentified man raised his arm and opened fire on them in an apparent "targeted shooting" near the White House, officials said.

The Guard members were a woman and a man, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the situation, and were being treated at local hospitals. The unidentified suspect rounded a corner, raised his arm with the weapon, and opened fire about 2:15 p.m., MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

"It appears … to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard," he said.

The suspect was in custody after being subdued by other Guard members nearby, according to Carroll. The unidentified male suspect was in critical condition.

"They heard the gunfire and they actually were able to intervene and to hold down the suspect after he had been shot on the ground," Carroll said of the responding Guard members.

It is not immediately clear who shot the suspect, but Carroll said the Guard members who were shot were armed.

A sophisticated package theft operation has been dismantled by law enforcement.

Goodyear police officials tell the Let ABC15 Know team there were 47 victims across the Valley.

"So, there's been two major arrests with countless felony charges from these two individuals, and some other people have been identified and are possibly still facing charges," said Sgt. Mayra Reeson with Goodyear Police.

Unlike typical porch pirates who randomly steal packages, this criminal network used information purchased on the dark web to specifically target high-value deliveries, including cell phones, computers and tablets.

"This was very sophisticated," said Sgt. Reeson. "He was purchasing the information on these packages on the dark web."

Valley police bust sophisticated package theft ring

One Valley mother is pushing for answers and change following her daughter's murder. Destiny McClain was shot and killed in Phoenix four years ago.

Now, as her family works to raise awareness, they are also giving back and hoping this journey leads them to the Capitol.

"I believe that what happens in the dark will eventually come to light," said Brena Gilliam-Miller.

Even years after losing her daughter, Gilliam-Miller holds on to that faith.

"I've been very emotional lately because it's coming up on her birthday, and I don't have that closure," said Gilliam-Miller.

In July 2021, the 23-year-old was shot and killed while ordering at a food truck near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

'It's not about my case': Valley mother begins legislative push four years after daughter's death

A battle is brewing over the name of Arizona’s newest political party, after the No Labels Party rebranded to the Arizona Independent Party.

Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission is questioning the legality of the name change and says it could confuse voters.

“What this means is that there will be a party that people will think is the same as being an independent,” said Tom Collins, the commission’s executive director. “That's real confusion.”

The name change will take effect on December 1.

The Arizona Independent Party’s chair, former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson, told ABC15 he doesn’t think the name is confusing. The change is aimed at making it easier for independent candidates to run for office, he said.

“They've given special privileges to parties,” he said. “Parties have the ability to do a variety of things, but one of them is, it levels the playing field in terms of how many signatures people have to get.”

Democrats and Republicans only need to get 6,000 signatures – far fewer than independents, Johnson said.

Why Clean Elections Commission could sue over Arizona Independent Party's name