Migrants detail dangers along their trip to the U.S.-Mexico border before arriving

The border wall remains a symbol of division, conflict, and controversy for so many people living here in the United States, but if you're a migrant crossing through the desert, trying to escape a life of violence and poverty, it's a symbol of hope.

At the border crossing just outside Yuma, ABC15 spotted a group of two dozen migrants, waiting for border patrol agents to arrive.

A woman by the name of "Martiza" from Chile planned to request asylum along with her 6-year-old daughter, Renata She explained she had seen many people cross throughout the morning.

ABC15 and Scripps News have launched this special series taking an in-depth look at life along the U.S.-Mexico border. Click here for full coverage.

Martiza claimed the two are escaping gang violence and threats, telling ABC15, that as a small business owner, gangs in her area have demanded cash payments.

"If you don't pay, they'll burn down your business," Martiza explains. "And if not, they can kill you or your family because they know where your house is."

Although she was trying to escape violence in her own country, she encountered hidden dangers along the way through Mexico.

Martiza says after they reached Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel stole their money.

The dangerous journey has taken them thousands of miles away from home - a world away from everything they have ever known. In their eyes, they've never been closer to the American dream, but it doesn't mean it hasn't come without immense personal sacrifice.

"Leaving your family behind, leaving your parents and knowing you won't be back any time soon is really hard," Martiza said.

She's appreciative that she's not on the journey alone, having her daughter Renata with her. The two sat beside a small fire to try and keep them warm on the chilly desert night.

"We got here around midnight," Renata said.

Renata then said she and her mother were robbed by people posing as police seven different times.

"They took money that was hidden in my jacket," she explained.

As the sun arrived, so did a friendly face and a helping hand. That's when we met Jorge Arizon, who showed up with water, sandwiches, and a smile.

Arizon is with the group The AZ/CA Humanitarian Coalition.

"I think for them, it's a big help," explained Jorge. "It shows them you can still find good people, not just bad ones."

All the migrants we met during our 48 Hours on the Border coverage told us they were requesting asylum. The fact remains a majority of people seeking asylum will be denied.

To see more data and stats on asylum requests by country, click here.