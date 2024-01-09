Man who attacked Nevada judge in viral video is finally sentenced

A Nevada judge who was attacked by a man during a court hearing that went viral last week was finally able to proceed with sentencing.

Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Hothus sentenced 30-year-old Deobra Redden Monday to up to four years behind bars for attempted battery in a 2023 attack that occurred months before his courtroom outburst last week. The judge said she sentenced Redden to the same punishment she had intended to before the defendant hurled himself at her.

SEE MORE: Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing

Redden had appeared before Hothus last Wednesday when courtroom video from the incident quickly went viral online as Redden can be seen leaping over the judge's bench and repeatedly punching her while security officers attempted to restrain him. According to an arrest report, Hothus said the defendant had knocked her out of her chair and repeatedly slammed her head against the wall before pulling chunks of her hair out. According to Scripps News Las Vegas, Redden will appear before a different judge Tuesday regarding 15 new felony and misdemeanor charges related to the attack.

While Redden faces up to four years in prison for last year's attempted battery charges, he could be paroled in 19 months depending on his behavior.

