Vista Winds Independent Living offers upscale, all-inclusive senior living

Vista Winds Independent Living is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

At Vista Winds Retirement Community, our goal is to showcase a truly elevated approach to senior living across Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Support. Each lifestyle is thoughtfully designed to meet residents where they are. Whether they’re looking for a vibrant, maintenance-free lifestyle, a little extra support with daily living, or specialized, compassionate memory support.

What brings it all together is the experience. Residents enjoy engaging daily activities, meaningful social connections, and exceptional, restaurant-style dining that feels more like a night out than a routine meal. Just as important, families have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are supported in a warm, welcoming community where care and connection go hand in hand.

Vista Winds Independent Living

28775 N. Vistancia Blvd.

Peoria

(623) 253-6680

www.Vistawindsretirement.com