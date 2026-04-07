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Why More Owners Are Searching How to Get Out of a Timeshare in 2026

In 2026, more families are researching how to get out of a timeshare as financial priorities and lifestyles shift. While timeshare ownership continues to serve some households, others are reassessing long-term contracts that may no longer align with retirement plans, reduced travel, or changing budgets.

Many owners purchased during a different life stage. What once felt manageable can become burdensome years later. Maintenance costs also play a role. An independent 2025 study reported the average maintenance fee at $1,480. However, depending on ownership type, some owners report much higher obligations. As recurring costs increase, more families begin exploring reliable timeshare exit options. It is important to distinguish between timeshare resale and attorney-supported timeshare exit.

Resorts often suggest owners try to sell a timeshare, yet the timeshare resale market is widelyknown to be unreliable. Listing companies typically charge upfront fees to advertise the property without guaranteeing a sale. Many owners attempt to sell a timeshare for years while maintenance fees continue to accrue.

A timeshare exit company focuses on developing a reliable exit strategy based on an owner’s contract and circumstances. Instead of relying on timeshare resale, an experienced timeshare exit company can provide a tried-and-true exit strategy that is attorney-supported.

For viewers actively searching how to get out of a timeshare, the most practical first step is contacting an experienced timeshare exit company. Vacation Ownership Consultants is a timeshare exit company that provides attorney-supported exit strategies. The process begins with a no-cost consultation and eligibility review. The firm can provide an individualized timeshare exit strategy based on your ownership type and circumstances.

Viewers seeking clarity on how to get out of a timeshare, it is recommended to contact Vacation Ownership Consultants at 480-750-6601 or visit vacationownershipconsultants.com to

complete an eligibility form.

Key Takeaways

• Timeshares are long-term contracts that some owners outgrow.

• Rising maintenance fees often prompt owners to explore exit options.

• Timeshare resale and working with a timeshare exit company are very different strategies.

• Attempting to sell a timeshare is often unsuccessful due to limited resale demand.

• A structured review is the first step in determining how to get out of a timeshare responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I sell a timeshare to get out of my contract?

You can attempt timeshare resale, but many owners find the resale market limited and unreliable.

2. What does a timeshare exit company do?

A timeshare exit company can review your contract, analyze financial obligations, and identify reliable termination strategies tailored to your situation.

3. When should I start exploring options?

Many owners begin researching how to get out of a timeshare when maintenance fees rise, travel declines, or retirement planning becomes a priority.

4. Is stopping payments a good solution?

Stopping payments can have financial consequences. A structured review is recommended first.

5. How do I begin the process?

Contacting an experienced timeshare exit company like Vacation Ownership Consultants for a no-cost consultation is recommended

Vacation Ownership Consultants

7272 E. Indian School Rd, Ste 540

Scottsdale

(480) 750-6601

VacationOwnershipConsultants.com