Tutera Medical offers custom HRT programs designed for you

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Hormone Optimization, Skin Health, and Healthy Aging: A Comprehensive Approach at Tutera Medical

By Karem P. Colindres, D.O.

At Tutera Medical, patients seeking a more comprehensive approach to healthy aging are increasingly turning to SottoPelle® bioidentical hormone pellet therapy. Hormonal changes with age can affect energy, sleep, mood, metabolism, libido, and skin health. Pellet therapy provides a steady release of bioidentical hormones, typically estrogen and testosterone, through a small implant placed under the skin during a brief in-office procedure.

Unlike creams or injections that may create fluctuating hormone levels, pellet therapy delivers more consistent hormonal support. Many patients report improvements in fatigue, brain fog, sleep quality, exercise recovery, hot flashes, and overall wellness.

Hormones also play a major role in skin health. Estrogen supports collagen production, hydration, elasticity, and skin thickness. As estrogen declines with age, patients often notice dryness, thinning skin, fine lines, crepey texture, and slower healing.

To further enhance skin rejuvenation, Tutera Medical combines hormone optimization with advanced aesthetic treatments such as the VI Peel and physician-performed microneedling.

The VI Peel is a medical-grade chemical peel designed to improve sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. Microneedling stimulates natural collagen and elastin production to improve texture, firmness, pores, scars, and skin laxity. Together with optimized hormone levels, these treatments may help patients achieve healthier, brighter, and more youthful-appearing skin.

Patients new to pellet therapy may experience a temporary adjustment period while hormones rebalance. Mild symptoms such as bloating, headaches, oily skin, acne flare-ups, breast tenderness, or sleep changes can occur initially but often improve as hormone levels stabilize.

Supportive supplementation may help ease this transition and support overall results. Common physician-guided supplements include magnesium glycinate for sleep and relaxation, omega-3 fatty acids for skin and anti-inflammatory support, vitamin D3 with K2 for bone and hormonal health, zinc for skin healing, collagen peptides for skin elasticity, probiotics for gut and hormone metabolism, DIM (diindolylmethane) to support healthy estrogen metabolism, evening primrose oil for hormonal balance and breast tenderness, and proper hydration with electrolytes to reduce fatigue and headaches.

At Tutera Medical, hormone optimization is approached as part of a broader wellness and aesthetic strategy. By combining The SottoPelle® Method using pellets with treatments such as common aesthetic services and the VI Peel and medical grade microneedling with peptides, patients can support healthier aging from the inside out while improving both overall wellness and skin health.

Tutera Medical

8412 E. Shea Blvd., Ste 101

Scottsdale

(480) 874-1515

TuteraMedical.com